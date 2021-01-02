Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.14

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.14 and last traded at $174.14, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

