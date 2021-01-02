Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.70

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.70 and last traded at $127.54, with a volume of 1614798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.38.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $534,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.