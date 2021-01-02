Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $411.27

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $411.27 and last traded at $411.20, with a volume of 1532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $407.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.36.

Get Teleflex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.