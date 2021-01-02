New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $186.13

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.13 and last traded at $186.02, with a volume of 40644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

