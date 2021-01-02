Analysts Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) PT at $256.77

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,227,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,631,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $234.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

