Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

