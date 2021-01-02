Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 50801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

