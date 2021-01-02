Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.39

Shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 522225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$131.85 million and a PE ratio of -34.09.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Golden Highway project covering an area of 618 square kilometers located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 967 single and 326 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 61,760 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

