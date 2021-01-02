Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) (CVE:PGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.45

Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) (CVE:PGE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 202900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

