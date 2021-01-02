Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.53. Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 19,857 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68.

Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) Company Profile (LON:TCN)

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.