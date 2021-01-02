Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

