Brokerages Set (SREN) (VTX:SREN) Price Target at CHF 89.70

(SREN) (VTX:SREN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 89.70.

SREN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays set a CHF 91 target price on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 81 target price on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 target price on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Get (SREN) alerts:

(SREN) has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for (SREN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (SREN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.