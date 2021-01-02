Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $321.66

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.66.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,084 shares of company stock worth $91,325,281 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $705.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $586.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.66. Tesla has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $718.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $668.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,837.68, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

