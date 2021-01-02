Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) by 16,277.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,869 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after buying an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,524,000 after buying an additional 291,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $45.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,089 shares of company stock worth $10,499,499 over the last three months.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

