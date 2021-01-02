First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Buys $32,739.48 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,739.48.
NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82.
First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
About First Choice Bancorp
First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.
