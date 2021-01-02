First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Buys $32,739.48 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,739.48.

NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

