William Dudman Sells 1,000 Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) COO William Dudman sold 1,000 shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OBCI opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter worth $2,520,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter valued at $191,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

