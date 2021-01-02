Malcolm G. Witter Purchases 5,000 Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,735. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

