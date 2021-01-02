Jayshree Ullal Sells 60 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,446.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total value of $375,870.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20.

On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $355,987.50.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $286,398.75.

ANET opened at $290.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $293.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

