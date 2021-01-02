Harvey P. Eisen Acquires 582,500 Shares of Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Stock

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) CEO Harvey P. Eisen acquired 582,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00.
OTCMKTS:IWSH opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26. Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
About Wright Investors’ Service
Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.