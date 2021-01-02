Harvey P. Eisen Acquires 582,500 Shares of Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Stock

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) CEO Harvey P. Eisen acquired 582,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00.

OTCMKTS:IWSH opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26. Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

