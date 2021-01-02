Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) Trading Up 50%

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI)’s stock price was up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,514,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 184,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59.

About Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, a software and communications company, develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions in North America. It offers automated interaction through phone network and the Internet. The company also provides Safepay, a payment card industry (PCI) compliant phone in credit card payments, and PCI compliant online payment solutions.

