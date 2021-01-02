Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.10

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.10 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 88011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. CSFB raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

