Brokerages Expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Million

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to announce $4.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.11 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $3.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.43 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 791,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,237. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

FPRX stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $647.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.41.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

