Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €92.94 ($109.34).

GXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of GXI stock opened at €87.75 ($103.24) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €93.13. Gerresheimer AG has a 12 month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

