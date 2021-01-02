Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Insider Mark G. Currie Sells 20,107 Shares

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $60,522.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.23. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.