Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys $46,200.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,400 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $24,894.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,750.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,701 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,714.30.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 13.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,365 shares during the period. Kingsway Financial Services comprises 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

