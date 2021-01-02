Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 137,869 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) by 16,277.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,869 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 55,157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,576,000.

SPT stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,089 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,499 in the last 90 days.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

