Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,733 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,176,000 after purchasing an additional 990,226 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 664,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 485,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,179 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,637 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $63.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.