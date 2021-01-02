Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,600 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Identiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Identiv stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.60. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

