Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $62,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ProPetro by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

