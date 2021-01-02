GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Benchmark cut their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $18.84 on Friday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

