Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Sandvik stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Sandvik has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandvik will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

