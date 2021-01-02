Derek T. Chalmers Sells 6,078 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $92,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,872.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
