Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 2,000 Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INZY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $20.64 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.04). On average, analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

