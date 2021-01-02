Strs Ohio Sells 10,600 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

