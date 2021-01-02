Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Coherus BioSciences worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,595 shares of company stock worth $1,637,747. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

