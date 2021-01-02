Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) versus Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Head to Head Survey

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31% Houlihan Lokey 18.06% 19.18% 12.48%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wright Investors’ Service and Houlihan Lokey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Houlihan Lokey 1 4 1 0 2.00

Houlihan Lokey has a consensus price target of $61.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.02%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Wright Investors’ Service.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and Houlihan Lokey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors’ Service $5.41 million 0.98 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey $1.16 billion 4.02 $183.79 million $3.20 21.01

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Risk & Volatility

Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Wright Investors’ Service on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

