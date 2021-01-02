Strs Ohio Sells 1,300 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avista were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 183.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Avista by 345.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 44.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $40.14 on Friday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.