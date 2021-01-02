Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Gap Down to $73.72

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.72, but opened at $69.11. Brooks Automation shares last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 6,846 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.