Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Gap Down to $73.72

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.72, but opened at $69.11. Brooks Automation shares last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 6,846 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38.
In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.
Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
