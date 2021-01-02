Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.24. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

