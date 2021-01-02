CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $4.12. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 700 shares.

The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

