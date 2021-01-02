Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $44.42

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $50.05. Celsius shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 19,514 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.
In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 63.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
