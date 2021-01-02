Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $44.42

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $50.05. Celsius shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 19,514 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Get Celsius alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 63.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.