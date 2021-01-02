Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $159,953.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $159,953.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Toro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

