$16.21 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post sales of $16.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.82 billion and the highest is $21.69 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $20.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $69.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.07 billion to $88.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.93 billion to $99.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $328.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

