Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Simmons First National by 72.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 720,892 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 53.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 561,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

