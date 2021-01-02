Steven A. Lisi Purchases 38,500 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Beyond Air stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

