Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CITIC Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,082,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 411,909 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 547.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCAC opened at $10.48 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

