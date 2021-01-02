Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ObsEva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. ObsEva SA has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

