Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,887 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,052 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 773,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 329,986 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 614,025 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

WVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

