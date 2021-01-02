Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Crown by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Crown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at $241,762.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

