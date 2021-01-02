Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,500 TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at $67,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 24.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

CGBD opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.51%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

